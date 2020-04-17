Kim Dong Wook Remains With Ga Young Monthly All Night To Protect Her in “Find Me In Your Memory”

“Find Me in MBC Memory” has shown a brief bloom of romance between the two clues!

In the previous episode of “Find Me in Your Memory,” Yeo Ha Jin (played by mysterious stalker Moon Ga Young) becomes more aggressive, even breaking into the house and leaving a disturbing surprise. weep. Later, stalker Seo Yeon (Lee Joo Bin) warns Lee Jung Hoon (Kim Dong Wook) to carefully guard Yeo Ha Jin that he does not want to be lost.

In a recent photo released from the episode, Lee Jung Hoon mentions the words of Seo Yeon’s stalker. The sequel took on the role of Yeo Ha Jin’s bodyguard, spending the rest of her night protecting her.

With Yeo Jin Ha blanket spraying when Lee Jung Hoon sits properly on the edge of the bed, they do not look like a fake pair. Also, smiling at your loved one – even in the midst of stressful situations, can still be painful.

Producers of “Find Me in Your Memory”, “The scene told Kim Dong Wook and Moon Ga Young knew each other, and certainly made the audience race. Remember to remember Kim Dong Wook and Moon Ga Young’s ‘Coupon Memory’ he’s older. “

The next episode of “Find Me in Your Memory” will air April 16 at 8:55 p.m. KST.

