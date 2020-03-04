kim-dong-wook-talks-about-shedding-excess-weight-and-studying-for-character-in-“find-me-in-your-memory”

In a new interview, Kim Dong Wook talked about his new drama “Find Me in Your Memory.”

This new MBC drama tells the like story involving two folks with very similar emotional scars whose memories work in opposite ways. Kim Dong Wook portrays Lee Jung Hoon, a news anchor with hyperthymesia, a ailment that offers people the capability to recall an irregular amount of money of daily life activities in vivid element, while Moon Ga Young appears as climbing star Yeo Ha Jin, who has neglected the most critical times of her lifetime.

Kim Dong Wook gained the Grand Prize at the 2019 MBC Drama Awards for his acting in “Special Labor Inspector, Mr. Jo.” He began the job interview by declaring, “Thanks to all the people who continually watched and supported me, I was capable to get these a great award. Now that I have felt the contentment of getting the award, I will do my most effective to present you a perception of accountability and gratitude that will not disappoint you in more operates.”

Concerning his new position, he claimed, “I missing about 14 kilograms [approximately 31 pounds] for the character Lee Jung Hoon. I control my weight whenever I discuss with the director and writer and choose that it would be valuable to the character to make modifications in my visual appearance.”

The actor produced other initiatives to wholly immerse into his character as a news anchor. He spelled out, “There are really pretty a few anchors who are my age. In the drama, Lee Jung Hoon is not deemed outdated for a news anchor, so I practiced by viewing anchors all-around my age. I practiced the strains of information anchors on genuine-lifetime information, satisfied with them in human being to let them hear my recordings, and then practiced by acquiring tips and modifying them.”

Kim Dong Wook also stated his co-star Moon Ga Younger. He shared, “She is an actress who constantly presents optimistic and vibrant energy whenever we satisfy on the established. Not only is she very good at acting, but she doesn’t deficiency tolerance, psychological strength, and bodily toughness. I’m pretty grateful and satisfied to fulfill and act with a genuinely great co-star.”

“Find Me in Your Memory” premieres on March 18 at eight: 55 p.m. KST. Check out out the preview here!

