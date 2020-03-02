kim-foxx’-challenge-with-abundant-men-hoping-to-buy-elections-appears-to-be-rather-selective

Hypocrisy of campaign spending

Kim Foxx is upset with Invoice Conway shelling out thousands and thousands of his father’s revenue seeking to win the Democratic nomination for Cook dinner County State’s Lawyer.

I would sense considerably extra at ease with her placement had she called out Gov. J.B. Pritzker for paying out hundreds of thousands to win his election or if she experienced taken a placement on Michael Bloomberg paying out a billion bucks or Tom Steyer paying $250 million to attempt and acquire the Democratic nomination for president.

Foxx has also failed to remark on George Soros paying $2 million dollars supporting her renomination.

Michael Hoke, Hyde Park

Bloomberg wealth’s power to silence the media

Because Michael Bloomberg is massively rich, the ability of the Tv and cable networks to correctly report on his campaign is severely compromised.

His media buys are in the tens of millions of dollars and characterize considerably wanted revenue to the dollars-strapped networks. Fear of Bloomberg having offense at criticism has and will go on to result in commentators to self-censor themselves.

It is the nation’s worse scenario circumstance: two powerful oligarchs — President Donald Trump and Bloomberg immunizing on their own from criticism by means of worry and intimidation.

Edward David Juillard, Morgan Park

Trump, address coronavirus asap

As the coronavirus spreads and Wall Street stocks acquire a dive, President Donald Trump has an prospect to really tackle a crisis relatively than do what he’s finished for 3 years — produce crises.

Dennis Terdy, Glen Ellyn