[kim-foxx-endorsed-by-kamala-harris]

Former presidential applicant Kamala Harris announced her endorsement for Kim Foxx Tuesday, declaring the very first phrase Cook dinner County prosecutor is a “national model” for legal justice reform.

“State’s Legal professional Foxx, in spite of swimming versus the current of a method that is even now gradual to adjust, has acquired daring and historical transform to the Cook County Criminal Justice method,” the California senator said in a assertion.

Foxx is “righting the wrongs of the unsuccessful war on medicine in expunging minimal-stage marijuana convictions, foremost the nation in exonerating the wrongfully convicted, and cutting down mass incarceration by prosecuting on violent crimes as an alternative of around criminalizing non-violent minimal-stage offenses,” stated Harris, the previous district attorney of San Francisco and former attorney basic of California.

Harris’ endorsement of Foxx follows endorsements from presidential candidates, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Unwell., also formally announced she would again Foxx final week.

Foxx, in a statement Tuesday, described Harris as “an inspiration” and “mentor.”

“She reminds us that justice and equality are always on the ballot. I am very pleased to have her standing with me,” Foxx said.