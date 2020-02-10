Kim Foxx for the Public Prosecutor in Cook County Democratic Primary: Sun-Times approval

Chances are that you have never heard of the Gun Crimes Strategies Unit. We think you should do that before you vote on 17 March.

Kim Foxx, Cook County attorney, launched the unit shortly after she won the 2016 elections, a bloody year in which Chicago made 3,550 shootings, 764 of which were fatal.

What was the most prosecuted crime at that time? Retail theft.

Foxx had promised to use more resources to combat violent crimes, and she did, and she sent prosecutors along with the police in the Chicago neighborhoods with the worst weapons of arms. Following the example of similar models used in New York City, San Francisco and elsewhere, she has assigned the assistant state lawyers to work directly with law enforcement officials – local and federal – to target the repeat offenders behind so many violence from Chicago and Cook County.

For the first time in decades, the attorney’s office used an overarching and data-tested crime prevention strategy, rather than just calling for convictions. And it was a strategy based on principles of social justice – making our streets safer without filling in thoughtless prisons.

It was exactly what Foxx had promised.

A strategy that works

According to preliminary data from the University of Chicago Crime Lab, the strategy works. Our streets are in fact safer, and that is probably partly because more repeat offenders are being accused of being “armed ordinary criminals,” a class X crime that involves severe penalties.

In the 11th police district on the west side, arrests of armed accused suspects as armed criminals increased from just nine in 2015 to 48 in 2018. In the 7th district in Englewood, arrests rose from 10 in 2015 to 37 in 2018. Shooters in the unit districts fell by 35% from 2016 to 2018, more than the 31% fall elsewhere in the city.

At the same time, Foxx refused to prosecute more than 5,000 low-level criminal cases that its predecessor, Anita Alvarez, would have prosecuted, according to a 2019 report from The Marshall Project.

For us this looks like justice. Every hour a prosecutor spends building a case against a repeat offender is an hour of wasted prosecution, say, a homeless drug addict who steals underwear for $ 33.

During Foxx’s term of office, the guiding philosophy of the state law firm has undergone a sea change, and it is a change that must continue.

Thoughtful, involved and effective

Today we strongly endorse Foxx in the Democratic Primary for a different term than the prosecutor from Cook County.

Foxx has proven to be thoughtful, involved and effective. She is the candidate who has liberated more than 80 wrongly convicted men and women, and gives us hope that Chicago can finally lose its image of “false confessional capital of the US”

She is the candidate who drove thousands of low-level convictions off the pot after the state legalized the use of recreational marijuana.

She is the candidate who has increased the use of alternatives to prosecution for non-violent perpetrators by 25%, giving them the chance to avoid prison – and when did the prison ever help a young and foolish little criminal change his life?

The Smollett case may not overshadow performance

We know. You read this now and think of two words: Jussie Smollett.

Maybe also.

Foxx has ruined that case. She really messed up. And we are not convinced that her only mistake, as she claims, was a “lack of transparency.”

From the moment Smollett was accused of lying to the Chicago police about a fake robbery outside his Near North Side apartment, Foxx should have hung up the phone for a politically connected lawyer who is trying to plead the actor’s case.

And Foxx’s office should not have let Smollett run until he reached the absolute minimum – admitting in writing that he had made it all up. The police earned better than that.

We will have to wait for a report from a special public prosecutor, Dan Webb, to find out everything that has happened. There is no doubt that the Smollett case was the only major asset of Foxx’s first term.

We endorse her anyway. It would be an injustice to allow a single high-profile error to overshadow its performance.

Too long in Cook County, the percentage of violent crimes has increased enormously, even now that we have filled our prisons and prisons with non-violent perpetrators. For too long a child of Wilmette who ruined it could take a break that a child from the West Side could not. The first young man may have a stint in rehabilitation, while the second is hit with a felony conviction.

Foxx faces three credible challengers: the former lawyers of assistant state Bill Conway and Donna More and the former Chicago alderman Bob Fioretti.

But we see nothing in their policies or resumes to make us believe that they would do better than Foxx by pushing the state law firm to greater effectiveness – making us safer – even if it promotes the cause of social justice.

Kim Foxx has kept her promises. She has earned your vote again.

For more information about this race and others, including questionnaires for candidates, visit our primary voting guide for Illinois.

