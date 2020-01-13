Kim Foxx is likely to be on the primary vote in March

Loading...

A Hearing Officer ordered Cook County Attorney Kim Foxx to admit the vote.

Foxx had 3,362 signatures more than the minimum required to appear in the vote following a petition submitted by former 2nd Ward Ald. The Bob Fioretti campaign.

The Fioretti team claimed that the Foxx petition sheets exhibited a pattern of fraud, but “no sworn statements, no testimony from a handwriting expert, no testimony from an investigator and no other evidence, except summaries of the total number of invalid signatures” by specific circulators. , officer Barbara Goodman heard in her recommendation.

“As the Candidate has rightly pointed out, more than showing the number of non-authentic signatures is required to show fraud,” Goodman said. “In other words, to create signatures based on a pattern of fraud, some proof is needed that goes beyond the results of the file investigation.”

That lack of evidence and that Foxx is well above the minimum are the reasons why Goodman recommended that the lawyer of the first term be put to the vote.

The final decision will be taken by the electoral committee of the province at the next meeting.