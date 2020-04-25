Kim Go Eun And Lee Min Ho More Dating Than Before “The King: The Monarch Permanently”

The SBS Friday-Saturday drama “King: Monarch Mandrak” has revealed new roles for Kim Go Eun and Lee Min Ho than ever before.

“King: Monarch Mandrak” tells the Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) and detective Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun), who live in the universal world that North Korea is a constitutional monarchy and democracy, but work together to try and save him.

The new remains show Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul being close to each other in the bamboo forest. When Lee Gon looks at Jung Tae Eul with a small smile and intent, Jung Tae Eul seems to have an easier time interacting. The scene is enough to make your heart race because the audience can also show up the romance between the two.

The scene was played in a bamboo jungle in Busan in March and Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun are said to be carefully searching for the script to create the perfect scene. Although difficult to have emotional Gon Lee and Jung Tae Eul, but the expression of an opinion, they both pull and bring romance in the air.

Production company Hwa & Dam Pictures states, “Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun are hard-working actors who are supposed to discuss ways to improve their character. The epic epic is set to mark the beginning of the romance of Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul, so you expect it.”

The next episode of “King: Eternal Monter” is set to air at 10 p.m. KST on April 25th.

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?