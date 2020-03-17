Kim Go Eun Is A Charismatic Detective Who Receives The Work Completed In “The King: Eternal Monarch”

SBS’s forthcoming drama “The King: Eternal Monarch” has introduced new stills of Kim Go Eun’s return as a detective.

“The King: Everlasting Moarch” is a fantasy romance that usually takes put throughout two parallel universes of Korea remaining an empire and a democratic place, following the story of emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) and detective Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun) as they work with each other to avert a crisis. The drama is screenwriter Kim Eun Sook’s latest operate and she and Kim Go Eun will be reuniting immediately after functioning together on “Goblin.”

Kim Go Eun performs the purpose of Jung Tae Eul, who has preferred to join the law enforcement force ever since she was a very little female and is now in her sixth calendar year as a detective. In college, she confirmed a larger affinity in direction of the liberal arts than the organic sciences, but with the dogged willpower of aiming to memorize all of the math equations in the planet, she was recognized to the law enforcement academy and grew to become a detective.

The new stills display Kim Go Eun’s first working day of filming as Jung Tae Eul, who goes undercover with her group to capture a legal. Dressed in an eye-catching outfit, Jung Tae Eul walks confidently down the road and as soon as she will come experience-to-encounter with the criminal they are searching for, she exudes charisma as she quickly apprehends him.

Kim Go Eun reported, “I’m honored to be functioning with screenwriter Kim Eun Sook all over again on a new venture. Even though it is my very first time doing the job with Lee Min Ho, Woo Do Hwan, Kim Kyung Nam, and Jung Eun Chae, we are all obtaining a entertaining time on established. I will perform more difficult to put on a terrific general performance for viewers, and I hope lots of persons will foresee our drama ‘The King: Eternal Monarch.’”

“The King: Eternal Monarch” will be the observe-up drama to “Hyena” and will premiere in April.

