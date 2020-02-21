[kim-go-eun-tends-to-make-generous-donation-to-help-very-low-revenue-homes-overcome-coronavirus]

Kim Go Eun has built a generous donation to assist overcome COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

On February 21, NGO Excellent Neighbors revealed that Kim Go Eun experienced donated 100 million won (about $82,640) to assist supply somewhere around 40,000 masks for lower-profits households.

With confirmed conditions of COVID-19 on the rise in Korea, low-earnings family members are locating it increasingly hard to purchase merchandise this sort of as masks. Kim Go Eun is claimed to have designed the final decision to donate right after listening to this, and Great Neighbors will be making use of her donation to provide masks to children, aged folks, and reduced-earnings homes.

A resource from Good Neighbors mentioned, “We sincerely would like to thank Kim Go Eun for her generous donation to protect the wellness of small-revenue family members. We will do our best to ensure that Kim Go Eun’s heat heart is delivered to people in need to have.”

Kim Go Eun shared, “I decided to make the donation in the hopes to control the distribute of COVID-19 and help assure that there are no much more confirmed cases,” and “I required to help individuals who are locating it difficult to obtain masks thanks to economic factors.”

Source (one)