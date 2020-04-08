Kim Gordon and Mark Hamil react to Bernie Sanders suspending presidential campaign

Figures from the entertainment world responded to Bernie Sanders’ decision to suspend his US presidential campaign.

The senator had informed his staff of the move on the conference earlier (April 8), the BBC reported. He became the leader in the Democratic Party nomination earlier this year.

Throughout the campaign, Sanders has received support from such artists as The Strokes, Public Enemy and Bon Iver, who have performed at rallies or live broadcasts.

Alexandria Okasio-Cortez Supports Bernie Sanders in US Democratic nomination (Photo by Kena Betancur / Getty Images)

Among the first to respond to today’s news was former Sonic Youth singer Kim Gordon, who last month endorsed Sanders by taking part in a fancy baking tutorial.

“Thank you @BernieSanders for putting great ideas above politics and for daring to uphold them! And it really means you’re talking! You made sense in politics!” Gordon wrote on Twitter.

In her next tweet, she added: “Although (Sanders) has suspended his campaign, we can still cast his ballot for him in the ballot and continue to gather delegates to influence the party platform at the convention.”

Elsewhere, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill told his followers that Sanders would have received “his enthusiasm” if he continued his campaign. “I am grateful for all your contributions to the future of this nation and for graciously putting the country first,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Labor leader Jeremy Corbin has shared “solidarity” with the politician. “The fight for a better world is ongoing,” he said over a similar message from Sanders.

Explaining that his decision was “very complicated and excruciating,” Sanders said, “If I believed we had the ability to make the nomination, I would definitely have proceeded.”

He discussed how the campaign “has transformed the American consciousness of what kind of nation we can become, and made it a significant step forward in the endless struggle for economic justice, social justice, racial justice and environmental justice.”

Joe Biden looks like a Democratic nominee in August. The former vice president will then go against incumbent POTUS Donald Trump during the general election in November.

Over the weekend, Justin Vernon made his debut over the new Bon Iver song during a broadcast of Bernie Sander’s “virtual town hall”. The soccer mom also played on the air.

Earlier this year, “The Strokes” performed at the Sanders rally in Durham, New Hampshire, where it debuted with two unreleased songs. Julian Casablancas and co. later put on an assortment of Bernie Sanders T-shirts for sale to the public.