kim-gordon-announces-1st-solo-tour

Kim Gordon has introduced her to start with at any time solo headlining tour will kick off in Paris this May possibly.

The No House Tour will involve 17 dates which will see Gordon make her way via Europe and the US, including dates in the Uk, France, The Netherlands and Germany.

Gordon’s touring band will include Yves Rothman as new music director, Sarah Sign up on guitar, Emily Retsas on bass, and Sterling Rules on drums. You can discover total dates at the bottom of the page.

The tour follows the release of Gordon’s initially solo album, No Property History, very last Oct.

On her solo debut, Gordon said: “Why a solo document? And why now?”

“I really do not know, but it wouldn’t have happened devoid of the persistence of Justin Raisen. Living in LA the last number of many years it feels like dwelling, but the transience of the location would make it sense sometimes like no dwelling.”

Tickets to the No Property Tour are on sale now.

(Picture credit history: Matador Documents)

Mar 08: London six Songs Competition, British isles



Might 22: Paris Villette Sonique Fest, FR



May possibly 24: Brussels AB Ballroom, BE



Could 25: Amsterdam Paradiso, NL



Could 27: Manchester Gorilla, United kingdom



May possibly 28: Bristol SWX, British isles



May possibly 29: London All Factors East, British isles



May 31: St. Brieuc Artwork Rock Fest, FR



Jun 02: Zurich Rote Fabrik, CH



Jun 03: Lyon L’Epicerie Moderne, FR



Jun 04: Barcelona Primavera Seem, ES



Jun 06: Aarhus Northside Fest, DE



Jun 08: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, DE



Jun 09: Cologne Gloria Theater, DE



Jun 11: Porto NOS Primavera Audio, PT



Jul 17: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN



Jul 19: Chicago Pitchfork Festival, IL



Jul 21: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA



Jul 23: New York Webster Corridor, NY



Jul 24: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA



Jul 25: Washington 9: 30 Club, DC



Sep 11: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC



Sep 12: Seattle The Showbox, WA



Sep 13: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR



Sep 15: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA