kim-gordon-announces-her-initially-at-any-time-solo-headline-tour

Kim Gordon has announced her 1st-ever intercontinental solo headline tour, with British isles dates provided on the upcoming ‘No Residence Tour’.
The former Sonic Youth musician produced her debut solo album ‘No House Record’ back again in October.
-
Examine more: Kim Gordon interviewed — “The finish of capitalism is coming”
Gordon will perform tracks from ‘No Dwelling Record’ on her recently declared Uk, European and North American tour. Set to perform guitar and vocals, Gordon will be joined in her stay band by Yves Rothman (tunes director), Sarah Register (guitar), Emily Retsas (bass) and Sterling Legislation on drums.
You can see the ‘No House Tour’ are living dates underneath.
March
eight – BBC six Songs Festival, London
Might
22 – Villette Sonique Fest, Paris, France
24 – AB Ballroom, Brussels, Belgium
25 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands
27 – Gorilla, Manchester
28 – SWX, Bristol
29 – All Factors East, London
31 – Art Rock Fest, St. Brieuc, France
June
two – Rote Fabrik, Zurich, Switzerland
3 – L’Epicerie Moderne, Lyon, France
4 – Primavera Audio, Barcelona, Spain
six – Northside Fest, Aarhus, Denmark
eight – Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin, Germany
nine – Gloria Theater, Cologne, Germany
11 – NOS Primavera Seem, Porto, Portugal
July
17 – Initially Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
19 – Pitchfork Pageant, Chicago, IL
21 – Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA
23 – Webster Hall, New York, NY
24 – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA
25 – 9: 30 Club, Washington, DC
September
11 – Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC
12 – The Showbox, Seattle, WA
13 – Marvel Ballroom, Portland, OR
15 – The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA
Tickets for the gigs go on sale at 10am on Friday (February 28) from here.
Speaking to NME past 12 months, Gordon was asked about how she may well perform in different ways as a solo artist.
“There will be some backing tracks, and I imagine I’m just likely to do it as a overall performance artist, maybe,” she reported.