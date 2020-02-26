kim-gordon-announces-her-initially-at-any-time-solo-headline-tour

Kim Gordon has announced her 1st-ever intercontinental solo headline tour, with British isles dates provided on the upcoming ‘No Residence Tour’.

The former Sonic Youth musician produced her debut solo album ‘No House Record’ back again in October.

Examine more: Kim Gordon interviewed — “The finish of capitalism is coming”

Gordon will perform tracks from ‘No Dwelling Record’ on her recently declared Uk, European and North American tour. Set to perform guitar and vocals, Gordon will be joined in her stay band by Yves Rothman (tunes director), Sarah Register (guitar), Emily Retsas (bass) and Sterling Legislation on drums.

You can see the ‘No House Tour’ are living dates underneath.

March



eight – BBC six Songs Festival, London

Might



22 – Villette Sonique Fest, Paris, France



24 – AB Ballroom, Brussels, Belgium



25 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands



27 – Gorilla, Manchester



28 – SWX, Bristol



29 – All Factors East, London



31 – Art Rock Fest, St. Brieuc, France

June



two – Rote Fabrik, Zurich, Switzerland



3 – L’Epicerie Moderne, Lyon, France



4 – Primavera Audio, Barcelona, Spain



six – Northside Fest, Aarhus, Denmark



eight – Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin, Germany



nine – Gloria Theater, Cologne, Germany



11 – NOS Primavera Seem, Porto, Portugal

July



17 – Initially Avenue, Minneapolis, MN



19 – Pitchfork Pageant, Chicago, IL



21 – Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA



23 – Webster Hall, New York, NY



24 – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA



25 – 9: 30 Club, Washington, DC

September



11 – Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC



12 – The Showbox, Seattle, WA



13 – Marvel Ballroom, Portland, OR



15 – The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA

Tickets for the gigs go on sale at 10am on Friday (February 28) from here.

Speaking to NME past 12 months, Gordon was asked about how she may well perform in different ways as a solo artist.

“There will be some backing tracks, and I imagine I’m just likely to do it as a overall performance artist, maybe,” she reported.