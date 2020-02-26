kim-gordon-announces-very-first-at-any-time-solo-headlining-tour

KIM GORDON ANNOUNCES 1st-Ever SOLO HEADLINING
“NO House TOUR”
8/3 – London, United kingdom @ 6 Music Competition
22/5 – Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique Fest
24/5 – Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom
25/5 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
27/5 – Manchester, Uk @ Gorilla
28/5 – Bristol, Uk @ SWX
29/5 – London, United kingdom @ All Points East
31/5 – St. Brieuc, FR @ Artwork Rock Fest
2/6 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
3/6 – Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne
4/6 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Seem
six/6 – Aarhus, DE @ Northside Fest
eight/6 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
9/6 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theater
11/6 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Seem
17/7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Initially Avenue
19/7 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival
21/7 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
23/7 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
24/7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
25/7 – Washington, DC @ 9: 30 Club
11/9 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
12/9 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
13/9 – Portland, OR @ Question Ballroom
15/9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore