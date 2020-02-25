kim-ha-neul,-yoon-sang-hyun,-and-lee-do-hyun-confirmed-to-star-in-new-jtbc-drama

Kim Ha Neul, Yoon Sang Hyun, and Lee Do Hyun are verified to star in the upcoming JTBC drama “18 Again” (literal title).

Based on the American film “17 Once more,” “18 Again” is the story of a partner who returns to his key times, which was 18 yrs in the past just in advance of his divorce. The drama will be director Ha Byung Hoon’s very first drama since KBS 2TV’s “Go Back again Pair.”

Kim Ha Neul usually takes the role of Jung Da Jung, an exemplary working mom. Jung Da Jung is the mom of 18-yr-old twin siblings and a rookie announcer who is each specialist and warm-hearted. Kim Ha Neul earned praise for her acting abilities in dramas such as “The Wind Blows” and “A Gentleman’s Dignity,” so viewers are on the lookout ahead to her return to acting.

Yoon Sang Hyun will be participating in the 37-year-old Hong Dae Younger while Lee Do Hyun will be playing the 18-yr-old Hong Dae Young. Hong Dae Younger was a basketball genius who swept all the basketball tournaments in large college, but he is only an everyday male now. Even so, Hong Dae Young will return to his 18-yr-previous self and adjust his name to Go Woo Youthful for his next shot at lifestyle.

Even though equally Yoon Sang Hyun and Lee Do Hyun are performing as the very same character, they will portray his two various sides. The Hong Dae Young that Yoon Sang Hyun will be playing is dismissed from his career, divorced by his spouse, and dismissed by his children. Yoon Sang Hyun is an actor who has captivated viewers with his relatable and welcoming charms, so the attention as to what kind of acting Yoon Sang Hyun will exhibit in “18 Again” is developing.

On the other hand, Lee Do Hyun will act as the Hong Dae Young who has returned to his key days and altered his identify to Go Woo Youthful. He will make hearts flutter with his experienced charms that distinction with his teenage overall look. Lee Do Hyun rose to recognition with his purpose in “Hotel Del Luna,” and expectations are large on how he will pull off his new character.

The production crew commented, “Kim Ha Neul, Yoon Sang Hyun, and Lee Do Hyun have been chosen as the most important cast. We expect them to make a robust synergy result with their strong acting skills, skills to provide their characters to lifetime, and exceptional charms. We will make guaranteed to showcase a drama that can provide laughter, emotion, and consolation to viewers in the second half of this yr. Please glance forward to it.”

Golden Child‘s Bomin was also confirmed to star in the drama as Serim High School’s model university student Website positioning Ji Ho.

“18 Again” will premiere in the next fifty percent of 2020.

Observe Lee Do Hyun in “Hotel Del Luna” underneath!

Watch Now

Resource (one)