[kim-hee-ae-and-park-hae-jun-stand-off-in-new-poster-for-impending-drama]

JTBC’s approaching Friday-Saturday drama “A Married Couple’s World” (literal title) is amping up the drama with a breathtaking next poster!

The drama is about a married couple that falls aside thanks to betrayal and the ensuing whirlwind of really like and detest. Kim Hee Ah is forged as a family physician named Ji Sunlight Woo, who sales opportunities a seemingly best life with a tranquil family members, her husband’s unchanging really like, and a superior son. When a crack starts off to sort in her happiness, her life begins to change.

In the new poster, Kim Hee Ae reaches out seductively toward Park Hae Jun, even however she has a stiletto heel poised towards a really sensitive space. Even as he stands amidst the shambles of what seems to be their residence, Park Hae Jun holds on to Kim Hee Ae’s hand at the exact same time he tries to redirect the heel elsewhere.

The generation staff said of the two actors, “We were able to verify the actual benefit of [having cast] the two Kim Hee Ae and Park Hae Jun, as we were being ready to choose this poster picture in just just one shot. We were capable to make an impactful minute with the blended strengths of Kim Hee Ae’s potent, fatal pose and Park Hae Jun’s psychological control. It makes a continue to-life illustration of this broken couple’s earth with emotions that are unattainable to explain in terms.”

“A Married Couple’s World” will premiere on March 27 at 10: 50 p.m. KST after the completion of “Itaewon Course.”

