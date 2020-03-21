Kim Hee Received And Kwak Do Received Share Tales From Filming With EXO’s D.O. And Im Siwan

Kim Hee Won and Kwak Do Gained spoke about their ordeals functioning with EXO’s D.O. and Im Siwan.

On the March 21 episode of “Ask Us Anything,” the actors appeared as guests and talked about some of their previous films.

The solid associates requested Kim Hee Received about the scene from the 2014 film “Cart” in which he strike D.O. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul teased the actor by joking, “I heard it wasn’t one thing that was in the script.” Kim Hee Received replied with a chortle, “No, it was in the script. There have been a large amount of followers who arrived to the filming locale back again then. I hit him after [during filming] and the followers begun screaming, ‘No!’ So it turned a poor get, [and we had to start over].”

Kim Heechul pointed out, “Then D.O. ends up getting strike more [because they have to redo the take]!” Kim Hee Received agreed, “I explained to the enthusiasts that they had to be quiet, since [D.O.] would have to go on getting hit more than and above once again if the takes were being unusable. I felt that he was very sincere about acting, so I wanted to assist him. So I purposefully grabbed him by the collar, hit him, then shook him yet again.”

“I imagine that was D.O.’s to start with film,” commented Kim Heechul. “So he felt genuinely thankful toward you.”

Kwak Do Won then spoke about the time he hit Im Siwan in their 2013 movie “The Attorney.” Kim Youthful Chul commented, “I could explain to that he had been hit several situations just by viewing the movie.”

Putting on a pained expression, Kwak Do Gained recalled, “There’s really nowhere to even hit Siwan [on his face]. His encounter is so compact. And when you hit him, he flies away, particularly due to the fact he’s maintaining his overall body peaceful.”

He ongoing, “Veins in the white section of his eyes burst, so equally of his eyes turned completely bloodshot. I started out crying, and Siwan’s facial area was all swollen from receiving hit. After the scene ended, I reported, ‘Siwan, what are you likely to do about your live performance tomorrow?’ and he replied, ‘It’s okay, hyung. There’s a unique privilege for idols. We can dress in sunglasses on phase.”

Kwak Do Received expressed how moved he was by Im Siwan’s terms and praised his co-star for his remarkable attitude.

