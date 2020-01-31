Kim Hye Soo and Joo Ji Hoon depict the fine line between love and war in “Hyena” Poster

“Hyena” from SBS has submitted its main electric poster!

On January 31, the main fierce poster of “Hyena” was revealed, starring their main duo Kim Hye Soo and Joo Ji Hoon. While they are close enough to seem to come in for a kiss, Joo Ji Hoon has Kim Hye Soo held by the collar as she locks him in an almost strangled grip, reflecting their ruthless relationship.

The second version of the poster shows a different angle from their face-off, revealing Kim Hye Soo holding a brick rather than Joo Ji Hoon’s wrist. It also shows the different stories of the two characters, with Joo Ji Hoon dressed formally but Kim Hye Soo wearing injuries and a comfortable tracksuit.

“Hyena” tells the survival story of competitive lawyers who have the law in their minds but money in their hearts. Kim Hye Soo plays Jung Geum Ga, who is hungry for money, while Joo Ji Hoon plays elite lawyer Yoon Hee Jae.

SBS’s “Hyena” will air after the conclusion of “Stove League” and will air on February 21 at 10 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser here!

Source (1)

