[kim-hye-soo-and-joo-ji-hoon-participate-in-mind-games-with-every-single-other-in-“hyena”]

Kim Hye Soo and Joo Ji Hoon are gearing up for a next spherical of their electricity online games in “Hyena!”

“Hyena” is a new Friday-Saturday drama from SBS about cutthroat lawyers who use their awareness of the law to go after goals of prosperity. Joo Ji Hoon plays Yoon Hee Jae, an elite attorney at Korea’s top rated legislation business, and Kim Hye Soo performs Jung Geum Ja, a income-hungry outsider in the legal industry.

Spoilers

In the premiere episode, it was disclosed that Jung Geum Ja experienced approached Yoon Hee Jae in the guise of “Hee Sun.” Yoon Hee Jae experienced liked Hee Sun, but felt betrayed when he ended up jogging into Jung Geum Ja as the opposing lawyer in court. In a term, the two of them went from fans to enemies.

On February 22, the “Hyena” manufacturing workers launched new stills of the two characters in advance of the approaching episode. Yoon Hee Jae can not disguise how taken aback he is by Jung Geum Ja’s existence, but she is absolutely unfazed, even sending him a sly wink. Yoon Hee Jae, fed up, appears to give her some type of warning, which she responds to without batting an eye.

The output staff stated, “If Yoon Hee Jae was at a loss for what to do in their very first spherical of mind online games, he has organized a counterattack for the next spherical. Remember to seem forward to the back again-and-forth ability online games amongst this pair.”

This episode of “Hyena” premieres on February 22 at 10 p.m. KST.

