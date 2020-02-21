[kim-hye-soo-and-joo-ji-hoon-share-what-it-is-like-to-get-the-job-done-collectively-on-“hyena”]

On February 21, SBS’s approaching Friday-Saturday drama “Hyena” held a push meeting by means of livestream broadcast. Direct actors Kim Hye Soo and Joo Ji Hoon and director Jang Tae Yoo were being in attendance.

“Hyena” tells the story of fiercely cutthroat lawyers who use their expertise of the legislation to go after goals of wealth. Joo Ji Hoon performs Yoon Hee Jae, an elite lawyer who is the ace of South Korea’s most highly effective law agency, and Kim Hye Soo performs Jung Geum Ja, a dollars-hungry outsider in the authorized market.

At the push meeting, Kim Hye Soo shared why she experienced decided on the drama as her new venture. She said, “I had a good deal of enjoyment studying the script. I felt that the character in the script experienced a great deal of prospective for variation. I believed I would have enjoyable playing anyone like that. I also experienced religion in the director’s excellent regulate, so I began the challenge with high expectations.”

She explained her character as, “I enjoy a new character with each individual new project, but Jung Geum Ja is seriously unique from the many others. It’s normal to foresee taking part in a new character, but Jung Geum Ja is interesting even beyond that. Her occupation is a lawyer, but I approached her a lot more as someone who is putting on the outfits of a law firm.”

Joo Ji Hoon stated, “The director worked to convey the ambition and greed that we all have inside of us. Our drama tells a specialized story, but it’s also pleasurable to watch.”

Director Jang Tae Yoo mentioned, “Kim Hye Soo and Joo Ji Hoon resolved all over the similar time to accept their casting presents, and I was stunned. I’m genuinely delighted at the option to work with two actors who are so in need in Korea.”

Joo Ji Hoon humorously recalled how he felt when he learned Kim Hye Soo had been solid. “Wow,” he mentioned. “Hye Soo sunbaenim. Mamma mia. I could not allow this [opportunity] go.”

Kim Hye Soo extra, “Through this venture, I figured out that Joo Ji Hoon is relentless when it will come to demanding himself. I am enormously stimulated by remaining equipped to perform with an actor like that. If you operate with him, you understand that he has a whole lot of items to give. He comes up with a good deal of concepts.”

Joo Ji Hoon stated, “I also listened to a whole lot of tales. She’s actually overflowing with enthusiasm. I actually am weak physically, but I received her energy and spirit although filming.” He included jokingly, “She also shares food items liberally. Director Jang is being well-tamed.”

“Hyena” premieres on February 21 at 10 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser right here!

