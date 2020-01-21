Kim Hye Soo turns into a smart lawyer in a new drama with Joo Ji Hoon

Kim Hye Soo will make a surprising transformation in “Hyena”!

This upcoming SBS drama concerns fierce competition between lawyers who use their knowledge of the law to pursue their money ambitions.

In her first drama in four years, Kim Hye Soo portrays a lawyer named Jung Geum Ja. She was unable to attend university because of her background but passed the bar exam to become a lawyer and refuses to let anything hinder her success.

In the still images, Kim Hye Soo completely defies the expectations of viewers of what a lawyer should look like. She first shows a charismatic look wearing a suit and her lawyer badge. With a sly smile on her face, she then appears in a red tracksuit and greets someone during a sumptuous party.

The actress presented her unlimited acting skills in various genres, including comedy. With contrasting images, Kim Hye Soo strengthens the anticipation of the story of Jung Geum Ja and his return to the small screen.

A source in the drama said, “Kim Hye Soo’s character, Jung Geum Ja, is a lawyer with strong survival skills who does whatever it takes to make money. She becomes vicious and cunning when it comes to winning, and the complex charms of Jung Geum Ja come to life thanks to Kim Hye Soo. Please look forward to Kim Hye Soo’s new appearance at the premiere. “

“Hyena” will be presented on February 21 at 10 p.m. KST as a follow-up to “Stove League”. Check out the teaser here.

