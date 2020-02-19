[kim-hye-yoon,-ahn-hyo-seop,-lee-chung-ah,-and-far-more-to-existing-at-the-point-tunes-awards]

The 1st presenter lineup has been announced for this year’s The Truth Music Awards!

On February 19, it was declared that Jo Han Sunlight, Lee Chung Ah, Hong Hyun Hee, Jason, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Hye Yoon, and ssireum (Korean wrestling) athletes Lee Seung Ho and Park Jung Woo will be presenting at the impending ceremony.

The Truth Songs Awards will be held on February 29 at Gocheok Sky Dome and will feature artists together with BTS, MONSTA X, NU’EST, Stray Youngsters, The Boyz, N.Flying, IZ, TXT, TWICE, Red Velvet, MAMAMOO, Chungha, (G)I-DLE, and ITZY.

Stay tuned for the subsequent lineup of presenters!

