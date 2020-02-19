[kim-hye-yoon-and-sf9’s-rowoon-reunite-to-demonstrate-off-their-amazing-chemistry-in-new-pictorial]

“Extraordinary You” co-stars Kim Hye Yoon and SF9’s Rowoon appreciated a trendy reunion!

On February 19, Superior Reduce magazine released photographs from the pictorial starring the two actors from the preferred MBC drama.

The duo gave off adorable, refreshing chemistry that won about viewers in the course of the drama’s broadcast. As an alternative of the school uniforms they sported in the drama, Kim Hye Yoon and Rowoon showcased more experienced seems to be in the photo shoot as they wore classy outfits.

The actors were playful friends on established and made the staff users smile as they posed alongside one another. Kim Hye Yoon and Rowoon’s pictorial can be found in the newest challenge of Large Slice journal which hits stands on February 20.

Kim Hye Yoon has been introduced as a single of the presenters for The Actuality New music Awards on February 29 and SF9 recently joined the lineup for KCON 2020 Japan.

Start viewing “Extraordinary You” with English subtitles now!

