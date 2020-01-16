Kim Hye Yoon talks about struggles after her debut and won the award for best new actress

Actress Kim Hye Yoon recently revealed her honest thoughts on her rise to fame.

In the January 15 episode of SBS “Night of Real Entertainment”, Kim Hye Yoon appeared for an exclusive interview.

During the show, the MC asked the actress, “You spent quite a bit of time appearing in minor roles. Have you ever felt nervous or impatient? Kim Hye Yoon replied, “Of course I did. It is not a job that has an annual exam or (the possibility of) entering an agency as an intern, so that did not seem very clear. It was like my dream was really far away. She continued, “I felt jealous of people my age who went out on TV and were doing well. There have been many times when I have said to myself, “What am I doing now?” However, people around me said to me, “Each person’s luck is different. The timing is different for each person, so don’t get impatient and focus on your own path. “

After playing in more than 40 projects in minor roles since her debut in 2012, Kim Hye Yoon landed a role in the hit JTBC drama “SKY Castle”, receiving much praise from her co-stars and viewers. Seven years after her debut, Kim Hye Yoon received the Best New Actress Award and the Popularity Award in 2019 for her roles in “SKY Castle” and “Extraordinary You”. In her acceptance speech, the actress shared: “I will work to become an actress who can repay all this love in 2020.”

Regarding his awards, Kim Hye Yoon commented, “I couldn’t believe it, and it was like a dream. A year ago, my life was not like that. I hope that in a year I can be there with a different project. “

