Kim Hye Yoon thanks fans for 7th birthday

Actress Kim Hye Yoon celebrates her 7th birthday since her debut!

On January 23, Kim Hye Yoon posted on Instagram photos of her posing with her metro birthday ads, which were uploaded by fans.

An ad reads: “We support actress Kim Hye Yoon in whom we believe. To Hye Yoon whom we love, congratulations on your 7th birthday. “The actress wrote in her caption:” Thank you. I cried a little while reading each letter. I will work hard in the future for a very, very long time. “

Kim Hye Yoon made her debut in 2013 in “TV Novel: Samsaengi”, and then played many secondary and secondary roles. In 2014, she played a bigger role in OCN’s “Bad Guys”, but chose to focus on school after the drama. During her university studies, Kim Hye Yoon appeared in minor roles in dramas such as “Cinderella and Four Knights”, “Shopping King Louie”, “The Legend of the Blue Sea” and “Goblin”.

After graduating, the actress started auditioning for bigger roles, landing her in her breakout role as Kang Ye Seo in the hit JTBC drama “SKY Castle”. After the success of the drama, Kim Hye Yoon appeared in her very first leading role in MBC. “You extraordinary.”

Congratulations to Kim Hye Yoon!

Watch Kim Hye Yoon in “Extraordinary You” with English subtitles below!

