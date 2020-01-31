Kim Jae Hwan, Ha Sung Woon and Lee Dae Hwi look at the times as one wants, talk about each other’s new paths, and more

Ha Sung Woon, Kim Jae Hwan and Lee Dae Hwi at the 29th Seoul Music Awards!

The trio had previously attended the awards ceremony together in 2018 and 2019 as members of Wanna One, and they returned to the show on January 30 on different paths. Kim Jae Hwan won the Ballad Award at the ceremony and Ha Sung Woon won the Dance Performance Award, while Lee Dae Hwi won a rookie award with his group AB6IX (two years after winning this award with Wanna One) .

After the red carpet and before the show started, they sat down for an interview with Sports Seoul, and Ha Sung Woon explained how they stayed close. He commented, “We’ve seen each other a lot since we’ve been doing variety shows too recently, but this is the first time we’ve met at an awards show and we’ve met for the first time in a while time. “Lee Dae Hwi said,” I didn’t realize it when we were promoting (with Wanna One), but after that, I feel affectionate towards them and I want to see them a lot. ” Ha Sung Woon joked, “It is important to be good to someone when they are with you.”

Wanna One has received two trophies each time they attended the Seoul Music Awards, and participation from last year was also particularly significant as it was their last awards together as a group.

Ha Sung Woon explained that the January 30 ceremony was the first time he had returned to the Gocheok Sky Dome since the ceremony the previous year, and he mentioned how it turned out that he had black hair that day. there as he did at the 2019 show.

Lee Dae Hwi said, “This is the first time in a year that I have been with members of Wanna One at the Gocheok Sky Dome. It brings back a lot of memories from the past and I think our fans will appreciate it. It is also an honor to be here as AB6IX. Kim Jae Hwan said, “It is an honor and I am grateful to be at the ceremony. I was wondering if I could come back. “

The trio talked about continuing their different careers. Kim Jae Hwan said, “I’m at the initial stage. Last year I made my debut as a solo singer and worked hard to keep improving. “

Ha Sung Woon said, “On my own, I do things I want to do while having some difficulties being alone after being in a group.”

Lee Dae Hwi explained, “When I was with Wanna One, it was my first time and I got (a lot) of love all of a sudden, so I took it for granted a bit. After I started with AB6IX, I became thankful for all the little things. I realized that the things I did with Wanna One were not obvious, and it made me work hard. “

The idols were also asked how they see each other’s new paths. Kim Jae Hwan said, “Dae Hwi is doing so well. He also did well during the promotions of Wanna One, but it seems that he stands out more on stage during promotions with AB6IX. Since he is someone with whom I was part of a group, I encouraged him a lot. When we met at concerts (when our promotions overlapped), he was always by my side, so things were not boring and I had fun.

Lee Dae Hwi said he doesn’t yet know how senior Ha Sung Woon is. He commented, “When we were in Wanna One, he led me well so I didn’t get on the wrong track, and when I think about it now, I think he did it because he loves me very much. Even now, it’s the senior artist that I respect the most. “

Ha Sung Woon said, “Jae Hwan is someone who is really needed when you are doing group promotions. Plus, as he promotes the solo, he shows his own colors and charming qualities in more diverse ways, so it makes me feel like we’re seeing the real Jae Hwan. “

Finally, Kim Jae Hwan said, “I think we’ve all been doing well so far, so I’m not worried and I think we’re going to keep going. I hope that we will have a relationship where, when we feel exhausted or have trouble, we can lean on each other and meet comfortably to have a drink together and talk. “

Ha Sung Woon shared, “I hope they continue long into the end as they reach their dreams, and health is the most important thing. I hope we can continue to see each other and laugh like we do now. “

Lee Dae Hwi commented, “Since they are going so well, as a younger friend, I want to be good to them. I want to be someone who is like a vitamin to them who is more respectful and cute than when we were in Wanna One, and I want to be a greater source of strength for them. The members who came from Wanna One work hard, so support us and watch over us. “

