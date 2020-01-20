Kim Jae Hyun and Lee Seung Hyub of AOA and Yuna and N. Flying are confirmed for a drama on the idol interns

Lee Seung Hyub and Kim Jae Hyun, members of AOA Yuna and N.Flying, will star in a new web series!

On January 20, a source from production company Big Picture Mart revealed: “Yuna from AOA, Jae Hyun from N. Flying, Seung Hyub, actor Choi Jung Woo, Kim Doo Ri, and many more will appear in the web drama “Big Picture House” premiered in March. “

“Big Picture House” is about five people who did not start as idols living together in a shared house, and their stories about dreams and love. It conveys the message that failure is not the same as a failed life and the belief that the time and effort spent chasing a dream can be used in a different way.

Yuna, Lee Seung Hyub and Kim Jae Hyun are idols who got started after spending years as interns and currently work as idols in an extremely competitive industry. The three artists will show relatable moments through their game in this next web series.

Yuna has appeared in many dramas, including “Prince’s Prince”, “Hot and Sweet” and “Single Wife”. Nor are the members of N. Flying no stranger to the action. In addition to a few web dramas, Lee Seung Hyub appeared in MBN’s “The Best Chicken” and Kim Jae Hyun in MBC’s “Sisters-In-Law”.

