Kim Jaejoong of JYJ talks about being surprised by overseas fans

JYJ’s Kim Jaejoong appears in the February 2020 issue of Dazed magazine!

On January 14, Kim Jaejoong made his long-awaited national return with his first mini-album in four years. After the release, he kicked off his “2020 Kim Jaejoong Asia Tour Concert” on January 18 and 19 in Seoul.

This album is the first to present a ballad as a title. He commented, “I was concerned that since my first (Korean) return in four years, my fans would have high expectations but would be disappointed with a calm ride. I just wanted to show a new side of myself. “

He continued: “Last month, I went to Argentina to film an upcoming variety show,” Travel Buddies “. I was surprised to think, “There are still so many people supporting me on the other side of the world. “

Despite his hand injury, Kim Jaejoong posed perfectly for this shoot enhanced by his large size and his beautiful appearance. He gave off a youthful vibe with his floral shirts while demonstrating his mature side with a basic black sleeveless top that highlights his muscles.

Look for Kim Jaejoong’s full interview and photo shoot in the February issue of Dazed magazine.

Watch Jaejoong in his latest drama “Manhole” below!

