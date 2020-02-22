[Kim Ji Suk Shares Pics From Mini “When The Camellia Blooms” Reunion At Kang Ha Neul’s Play]

Cast associates from KBS’s strike drama “When the Camellia Blooms” showed their help for Kang Ha Neul!

On February 22, Kim Ji Suk posted pics to his particular Instagram account and wrote, “For two hours, we clapped like seals and for two hours, Ha Neul flew throughout the phase. Thank you ‘Fable of Fantasy.’”

Check out this write-up on Instagram . 두시간동안 우린 물개박수를 쳤고 두시간동안 하늘인 무대를 날아다녔다. 고마워요?환상동화? A submit shared by 김지석 (@kimjiseok16) on Feb 21, 2020 at five: 37pm PST

In the pictures, Kang Ha Neul, Kim Ji Suk, Lee Sang Yi, and Lee Kyu Sung are standing backstage of the participate in. The four actors experienced appeared in “When the Camellia Blooms” jointly and have been owning a mini-reunion to display assist for Kang Ha Neul’s newest function.

