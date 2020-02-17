[kim-ji-suk-to-join-han-ye-ri-and-chu-ja-hyun-in-future-tvn-drama]

Kim Ji Suk will be appearing in a new drama!

On February 17, tvN’s impending drama “(Whilst We Really do not Know Much) We Are a Family” (literal title) declared that Kim Ji Suk would be becoming a member of the cast and explained, “Kim Ji Suk has the capability to deliver people to lifetime in a charming and fun way, and he will carry on to glow in our drama.”

In “(While We Do not Know Significantly) We Are a Household,” Kim Ji Suk will just take on the part of Park Chan Hyuk, a college good friend of Kim Eun Hee (Han Ye Ri) who is like household. Many thanks to his dad and mom, he is capable to feel outside the box and does not tie himself down to traditions, and he is also really observant and can decide on up on how individuals genuinely really feel rather quickly.

Park Chan Hyuk will also be somebody who is eager to become Kim Eun Hee’s marriage coach to get her again into the planet of courting. As somebody who is incredibly reasonable, he has set apart his desire of getting a photographer and leads the business he recognized, Golden Goose Media.

“(Whilst We Don’t Know Much) We Are a Family” will be a story of the comprehension and misunderstandings concerning strangers who are like loved ones and family members who are like strangers. Kim Ji Suk now joins a solid that incorporates Han Ye Ri and Chu Ja Hyun, and the drama will premiere in the very first half of 2020.

Source (one)

Prime Picture Credits: Xportsnews.