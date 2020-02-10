Kim Ji Won signs exclusive contract with Park Shin Hye agency

Kim Ji Won has signed an exclusive contract with SALT Entertainment!

On February 10, SALT Entertainment released the news and shared: “We are grateful to have recently connected with Kim Ji Won, who receives a lot of love with his irreplaceable charms. We think we are very fortunate to be able to work with her. We will walk alongside him and give our full support not only in his projects, but also in a way that helps him lead his personal life in a pleasant way. We ask you to show great interest in his future career and send him warm support. “

Kim Ji Won made her debut as a business model in 2010. She continued her acting career and appeared in several successful dramas like “Heirs”, “Descendants of the Sun”, “Fight My Way” and ” Arthdal ​​Chronicles ”. The actress was signed under King Kong by Starship until last December, when the contract expired.

SALT Entertainment is home to actors Park Shin Hye, Kim Seon Ho, Kim Jung Hwa, and more.

