Kim Jong Kook and HaHa ask Jun So Min if she wants to date Yang Se Chan in real life

Kim Jong Kook and Yang Se Chan talked about their love life on “My Ugly Duckling” from SBS!

In the reality show episode of February 9, members of “Running Man” HaHa and Yang Se Chan visited Kim Jong Kook’s house to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

HaHa and Yang Se Chan made Kim Jong Kook laugh by showing himself with large bows and banners on his head, which are usually placed on festive bouquets. Yang Se Chan said, “The older brother my parents gave me is Yang Se Hyung. The older brother that fate gave me is Kim Jong Kook. Kook’s last name and HaHa’s real name). “

Following the tradition of the Korean New Year, the two co-stars of “Running Man” bowed before Kim Jong Kook before eating ramen. Health-conscious Kim Jong Kook harassed them while watching them eat, which led to Yang Se Chan jokingly asking, “Can you sleep in your room while we eat?”

HaHa then asked Kim Jong Kook about his last relationship. The singer replied, “It’s been a little over two years. I lost track now. “Yang Se Chan started asking a series of questions to test the status of Kim Jong Kook’s” dating cells “, then joked that Kim Jong Kook’s dating cells were dead.

“I really don’t like dating,” said Kim Jong Kook. “I like to meet people with whom I am comfortable and I do not meet people with whom I feel shy.”

The conversation then moved to the love line of Yang Se Chan with his colleague Jun So Min. HaHa shared: “There was a time when I talked about love with So Min for hours. I asked her what she honestly thought of Se Chan, and she said that she had already thought about it. “

Then HaHa called Jun So Min on the phone, and Kim Jong Kook said, “You should go out with Se Chan. I think he has feelings for you. Are you ready to go out with him? “Laughing, Jun So Min replied,” I’ll think about it. Give me proof that he likes me. “

