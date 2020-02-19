[kim-jong-kook-and-haha-would-like-“running-man”-co-star-lee-kwang-soo-a-fast-recovery-from-personal-injury]

Kim Jong Kook confirmed support for his “Running Man” co-star Lee Kwang Soo who was hurt in a car or truck incident.

On February 19, Kim Jong Kook shared a past selfie he took with Lee Kwang Soo, who has cake all above his confront in the picture. Kim Jong Kook wrote in the caption, “Kwang Soo, get better swiftly and arrive to us before long~” and added in English, “Get effectively soon! Miss out on you bratha! [sic]”

HaHa commented on the put up with two prayer emojis, wishing Lee Kwang Soo perfectly.

Lee Kwang Soo is at the moment getting a crack from all pursuits such as “Running Man” recordings to aim on recovering from his ankle personal injury.

