Kim Jong Kook and Lee Kwang Soo try to win Kang Han Na Over by acting Cutesy

In the January 19 episode of SBS’s “Running Man”, Chorong, Kang Han Na, Geum Sae Rok and Lee Joo Young of Apink appeared as guests.

When choosing the partners for the race, the choice of Kang Han Na was resolved by Kim Jong Kook and Lee Kwang Soo. She recalled that in a previous episode, she had made a cute acrostic poem on the name of Kim Jong Kook, to be rejected in favor of Seol In Ah.

As “revenge,” she asked that Kim Jong Kook and Lee Kwang Soo also make cute acrostic poems from her name. Kim Jong Kook ended his poem by saying: “Look only at me” and making a cute gesture with his hands, not only Kang Han Na, but the whole cast, reacts in shock.

Lee Kwang Soo has been the target of complaints from the start of his poem because he began to speak in a cute tone of voice. His poem was, “Kang Han Na, I have one thing to say. I want to be your partner. Before Kang Han Na could answer, Yoo Jae Suk, unable to take the aegyo, physically knocked him down.

In the end, Kang Han Na chose Kim Jong Kook as a partner. Chorong of Apink had the choice to try to take her partner, but she said: “I’m just going to go with the one who left”, making Lee Kwang Soo protest against his choice of words.

Check out the latest episode of “Running Man” below!

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?