Kim Jong Kook Is Caught Off Guard By Middle University Student’s Tearful Proposal On “I Can See Your Voice”

A middle school scholar surprised Kim Jong Kook with an unexpected marriage proposal on “I Can See Your Voice”!

On the March 20 episode of the Mnet wide range demonstrate, just one of the contestants was a teenage female who explained herself as becoming possibly a vocally proficient “high college college student who experienced occur to fulfill Shin Seung Hoon” or a “tone-deaf middle faculty college student who had occur to meet Kim Jong Kook.”

Following watching the contestant conduct a fantastically sung cover of Adele’s “Someone Like You,” the celeb friends had been tasked with figuring out whether she was in fact a talented singer or just a tone-deaf particular person who happened to be a professional at lip-syncing.

In the end, it was discovered that the younger contestant was a tone-deaf middle school scholar who experienced appear on the exhibit to satisfy Kim Jong Kook, her celebrity crush and just one of the program’s major MCs.

The center university student then flustered Kim Jong Kook by tearing up as she confessed, “Kim Jong Kook is my excellent kind. I used to the present and arrived here because Kim Jong Kook is [a host] on ‘I Can See Your Voice 7.’ He’s so handsome.”

She went on to declare, “I want to marry Kim Jong Kook. Oppa, please wait for me.”

Tremendous Junior’s Leeteuk responded by pointing out with a giggle, “By the time [you’re old enough to get married], Kim Jong Kook will be around 50 several years aged.” Meanwhile, Kim Jong Kook replied, “Thank you so a lot. I’ll absolutely invite you to my next live performance.”

Check out Kim Jong Kook on the hottest episode of “Running Man” with English subtitles beneath!

Enjoy Now

Supply (1) (2)

How does this write-up make you truly feel?