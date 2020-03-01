kim-jong-kook-points-out-why-he-will-not-inform-haha-in-advance-when-he-gets-married-on-“running-man”

On the latest episode of “Running Man,” Kim Jong Kook declared that when he will get married in the future, he won’t be telling HaHa about his engagement!

For the duration of the March one broadcast of the SBS range display, Kim Jong Kook aired a past grievance versus HaHa from eight years ago. Describing the incident as “one of the most surprising times of my lifestyle,” Kim Jong Kook told the tale of how HaHa educated him that he would be marrying his wife Byul.

“HaHa, [Lee] Kwang Soo, and I at the time went to the swimming pool with each other,” he recalled. “That working day, at the swimming pool, we talked about marriage and what type of women of all ages we should to marry in the potential.”

Straight away acknowledging the place Kim Jong Kook’s tale was headed, HaHa burst out laughing as he turned to Yoo Jae Suk and claimed, “He’s telling that exact tale once more.”

Kim Jong Kook ongoing, “Then, all of a unexpected, HaHa invited me to a celebratory dinner for his father’s 70th birthday later that night. I mentioned, ‘Okay, let us go,’ and we went collectively. But when we arrived, his father wasn’t there. As a substitute, Byul and [Yoo] Jae Suk were sitting down alongside one another at the table.”

“After we sat down,” he went on to complain, “my close friend [HaHa]—who had just been worrying about relationship with me—suddenly declared, ‘Hyung, I’m finding married.’ Out of nowhere, he advised me that he was heading to be marrying this woman.”

Yoo Jae Suk interjected, “But that was 8 many years in the past! You are continue to chatting about it now?”

HaHa then revealed that at any time since then, Kim Jong Kook has often insisted, “If I get married, you’re heading to obtain out about it through information posts.”

Kim Jong Kook agreed, “I’m likely to notify him of my marriage news by means of posts.” Yang Se Chan chimed in, “[Kim Jong Kook] told me that he’s definitely not heading to explain to HaHa.”

