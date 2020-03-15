Kim Jong Kook Would make Im Soo Hyang Smile On “Running Man” With Flattering Compliment

Kim Jong Kook put a smile on Im Soo Hyang’s face on the most up-to-date episode of “Running Man”!

Throughout the March 15 broadcast of the SBS selection present, the “Running Man” forged pretended to go on a college or university bonding vacation with company Im Soo Hyang and Jo Byeong Gyu. When it was time for lunch, Im Soo Hyang took the guide and made available to make kimchi fried rice for everyone.

Although the other stars loved their foodstuff, Im Soo Hyang and Track Ji Hyo toiled absent all through the food, grilling pork belly and cooking kimchi fried rice for the other folks. As Im Soo Hyang put food items on everyone’s plate, HaHa praised the actress by commenting, “She’s like a mama fowl.”

Soon later on, when Im Soo Hyang passed more than the last plate of grilled pork belly, both of those Kim Jong Kook and HaHa exclaimed, “She’s offering us additional? Wow, she’s an angel, a actual angel.”

Kim Jong Kook then playfully questioned Im Soo Hyang, “What hospital did you go to? They did a excellent task removing your wings with out leaving any scars.”

Im Soo Hyang was visibly impressed by the compliment, and Jun So Min laughed, “That’s a killer line.” A happy Im Soo Hyang turned to Yoo Jae Suk and mentioned, “I type of appreciated it,” to which Yoo Jae Suk replied in disbelief, “You truly preferred that?”

