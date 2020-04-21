Kim Jong On Health rumors: Who would be his successor?

Unconfirmed rumors about Kim Jong Un’s declining health status prompted speculation over who might succeed him as the leader of the world’s most secretive regime.

It remains unknown whether the North Korean leader, who is believed to be just 36, has officially appointed a successor, or whether the reclassified country would be temporarily ruled by an elite group of elders and leaders. However, some well-known figures will play an influential role.

Kim Yo Jong

As his own children would be too young to immediately take over the reins of the family dynasty, focus was on Kim Yo Jong, his younger sister and trusted confidant, to keep the so-called “Mount Paettu” blood that ruled the hermitage. a kingdom for three generations.

Kim Yo Jong is Kim Jong Un’s younger sister. Photo / AP

Kim Yo Jong, believed to be 31 years old, is already seen as de facto chief of her brother and exerts significant influence in the peaks of power.

She was recently elevated to the party’s powerful political bureau and earlier this year released a scornful political statement about South Korea on her own behalf.

She has firm control of key parties, establishing herself as the main source of power behind collective leadership, and has been credited in the past for modernizing her brother’s image.

In recent years, she has been seen by his side during major international summits with the U.S. and South Korean presidents, or traveling to South Korea during the 2018 Winter Olympics as an envoy of his own.

But although Kim Yo Jong’s growth would support the regime within the family business, it remains to be seen whether she would be allowed to take the top job as a woman.

Her brother’s sudden demise could cause political upheaval or even a regime collapse.

Choe Ryong Hae

Alternatively, Kim Yo Jong could remain as the leader along with an elite group of senior party figures who collectively lead the country through the turmoil of a deserted country facing both coronavirus and growing tensions with the United States through its nuclear weapons program.

At the forefront would be Deputy Marshal Choe Ryong Hae, 70, who had also previously been named as a possible successor, and who rose to be the nominee for the northern chief of state last year, when he was promoted to president of the People’s Presidency. Assembly.

It was the reward for long service in the ruling party and decades of loyalty to the ruling Kim family. He previously held the position of political leader of the northern military under the young chief.

In 2019, he was one of three senior officials sanctioned by the United States for human rights abuses.

Easter Pong Ju

Choe is often seen at senior level events with Pak Pong Ju, a fellow political minister and former state minister, who is leading the northern impetus to introduce freer market functions to revive its economy and help it survive sanctions, and that is likely to underpin its influence. role.

Kim Yong Chol

Kim Yong Chol, a vice president and former top nuclear envoy who previously served as chief of intelligence, would be an obvious choice to assist the country’s international diplomatic efforts, including halted denuclearization talks with Donald Trump, the US president.

Laugh Sound Gwon

Kim is likely to be supported by his former right-hand man Ri Son Gwon, the newly appointed foreign minister who previously led high-level talks with South Korea and who is an expert hand in military talks after serving as a senior colonel in the national army. .

