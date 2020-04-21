Kim Jong Un: age, wife and coming to power when the North Korean leader falls ill

Health speculation on Kim Dzong Una (photo: Getty Images)

Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s leader, is “seriously ill” after heart surgery earlier this month.

CNN has reported that his condition is being monitored by US intelligence officers, who are reportedly informed that he is in “serious danger” after undergoing cardiovascular surgery.

However, reports from South Korea say he “mostly recovered” from surgery, drawing his story from a single informant from a notoriously mysterious nation.

China has also denied the reports, saying they do not believe that Kim is seriously ill.

Speculations about Kim’s well-being have been rising since his absence on North Korea’s most important annual holiday on April 15.

Much of the life of the leader remains a secret, but what do we know about Kim?

How old is Kim Jong Un?

Kim is believed to be around 37 or 38 years old.

He is believed to have been born on January 8, 1982, but some accounts say he was born the following year, and his birth year was changed to suit his father’s 40th birthday, Kim Jong-il.

The notoriously secretive country appointed leader Kim after his father’s death (photo; Reuters)

He is considered the second of three children, with an older brother, Kim Jong-chul, who was born in 1981, and a sister, Kim Yo-Jong, who was born in 1987.

It is believed that Kim is especially close to his sister.

Siblings are said to have a close relationship because of their years of joint study in Switzerland from 1996 to 2000.

She is believed to have continued her studies at Kim Il-sung Military University when she returned to North Korea, and then studied computer science at Kim Il-sung University.

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to the web

browser it

supports HTML5

video

When Kim Jong-un was treated in the past, she is believed to have assumed state responsibilities on his behalf, especially in October 2014.

Evidence suggests that he was educated in Switzerland and that he lived in the country – where French, Italian, German and Romani are spoken – since around 1991, when he was about six years old.

It is believed that he speaks English well, and after the first meeting with Donald Trump in 2018 he began with the words: “Nice to meet you, Mr. President.”

Is Kim Jong Un married and does he have children?

Kim is reportedly married to Ri Sol-Ju since 2009 (photo: Getty Images)

Reports suggest that Kim is the wife of Ri Sol-Ju, and the marriage was organized by Kim Jong Il in 2009.

Little is known about her, although she appeared in public with her husband several times and in 2018. She received the title of “respected first lady”.

The couple are believed to have three children, the eldest of which, the son, was born in 2010, their daughter in 2012, and the second son in 2017, although this has not been confirmed.

Some reports say that Ri was formerly a singer, although she said that she is now a graduate of Kim Il-sung University, studying science.

When did Kim Jong Un become North Korea’s leader?

Kim with Russian President Vladimir Putin and 2019 (Photo: Getty Images)

Kim became a leader in December 2011. After his father’s death, he is known as the Supreme Leader of North Korea.

During his office, Kim raised tension in a series of rocket tests, and also threatened against Guam’s overseas territory and claimed that he could strike his weapon there – which led to Donald Trump releasing a few rather violent words on social media against them.

The threats in 2017 even led the US to threaten a “massive military response” against North Korea if it tried something – while MPs expressed concern that the country would be able to hit Britain with missiles within 18 months.

Kim and Donald Trump had two peaks (Photo: Getty Images)

However, Kim also held two historic meetings with Trump in 2018 and 2019, with denuclearization on the agenda.

Although the first summit was hailed as successful, the second ended unsuccessfully – it was soon reported that North Korea had begun work on the rocket range again.

MORE: Kim Jong Un derives great satisfaction from his new, very large rocket launcher