Kim Jong-un Fled Pyongyang fears Chinese coronavirus

South Korean daily conservative Chosun Ilbo on Wednesday stated that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un had fled the nation’s capital, Pyongyang, for fear of a possible Chinese coronavirus infection.

Kim appeared in propaganda photos of North Korea that Pyongyang claimed were taken on Monday to lead a military exercise. He did not appear to be wearing a face mask on the photos, despite state media claims that North Koreans had implemented emergency measures to prevent an outbreak.

The Chinese coronavirus originated in Wuhan, central China, in December, but it took a month for the Communist Party officials to identify and then notified the public to take steps to prevent an outbreak. Since then it has spread around the world, hitting South Korea especially painfully because of its spread from a religious congregation that had visited Wuhan. North Korea’s location between South Korea and China, as well as total control by the communist government over news and information, make it a prime spot for a serious outbreak, but Pyongyang claims he has not documented any cases. of respiratory infection within its borders.

There is no evidence that North Korea’s hospitals have tested anyone for the Chinese coronavirus or that they have the ability to do so.

Chosun Ilbo, citing “a government source” in South Korea, as saying that Kim had left Pyongyang “for a considerable time” after China revealed that it had identified a new type of coronavirus. The source cited “intelligence analysis”, allegedly conducted by South Korean officials. Chosun Ilbo’s report notes that Kim’s presence outside of Pyongyang is not new, a separate set of military exercises he conducted last week took place in Wonsan, a port city that Kim has been trying to turn into a beach resort, but the fact that coronavirus fears fueled the trip does add a new context to Kim’s behavior.

North Korea’s media outlet Kim’s last glimpse of Kim appeared on Tuesday, showing Kim “he was watching a long-range artillery drill a day earlier with binoculars in his hands,” according to the South News Service. Korean Yonhap. Korea Central News Agency (KCNA), the main North Korean propaganda outlet, did not specify where this drill took place.

“As ordered to set the fire on fire, the brave front-line artillerymen who have made a sharper sting of the bayonet for the revolution with the high spirit of overthrowing the enemy in the midst of the flames of the a revolution in training that was personally ignited by the Supreme Leader and the wind of hard training to strengthen combat power, it opened a fire suddenly, “said KCNA.

Yonhap said that although Kim did not wear a mask, some military leaders in the KCNA photos did.

“It was not clear why the leader decided not to wear a mask at a time when the country requires people to make sure that they wear a mask to prevent a coronavirus outbreak, although Pyongyang has insisted that there is no confirmed coronavirus case in the country. “said Yonhap.

North Korea has announced a number of emergency measures to keep the virus at bay, including banning foreigners from traveling to the country, fleeing all foreign diplomats, and canceling important events, such as celebrations for the Kim’s father’s birthday, the late dictator Kim Jong, il. According to last month, reports said that the communist country had quarantined as many as 1,300 people in a hotel to prevent the virus from spreading. State media this week claimed that up to 10,000 people had been quarantined, not confirming the specific previous report, but indicating that the concerns it revealed were present at the highest levels of government. The state departure report claimed that the quarantines had come from abroad, instead of suspecting to be coronavirus patients exposed within North Korean borders.

Pyongyang is also said to be threatening to execute smuggling traffic between North Korea and China. This measure is especially drastic as North Korea is currently under the most stringent sanctions in the world, and its economy largely depends on black market trade through the Yalu River, which marks the Korean border. North and China.

To promote the use of face masks, North Korea has been posting propaganda images for a few weeks now, which appear to show people wearing them, but has a doctorate clearly in adding masks to people who do not wear them.

Rodong Sinmun, North Korea’s national propaganda newspaper, listed several “national-level measures” allegedly taken to prevent the virus from spreading. Among them were alleged visits by state doctors to homes to encourage residents to “frequently ventilate rooms, drink boiled water, and sterilize popcorn.” Rodong also called for expanded manufacturing for public health sanitary masks.

Another North Korean propaganda outlet, the Pyongyang Times, claimed that communist scientists in North Korea had developed “an electronic anti-epidemic mask” that “completely destroys various germs and viruses contained in the exhalation of patients to prevent them.” contact air pollution and infection. “The publication provided little further information.

Several reports have called into question the effectiveness and extent of these anti-outbreak measures. In addition to the aforementioned report by more than a thousand quarantines, complainants in the country have told North Korean outlets that up to 180 soldiers have died after contracting the Chinese coronavirus.

