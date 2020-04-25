Kim Jong Un is still not present on North Korean Media Day Celebrating the Establishment of the Armed Forces

The state-controlled media in North Korea focused on establishing its armed forces on Saturday when supreme leader Kim Jong Un remained absent amid reports that the Chinese medical team was assessing his health status.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported that television coverage in the secretive north of the country spent the day chanting the 88th anniversary of the birth of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army (KPRA), which fell on April 25, without the head of state broadcasting the event. .

Hong Kong Satellite Television reported that the supreme leader was dead but this has not been confirmed by US sources with senior Pentagon officials who were not authorized to speak in the notes, told Newsweek: “North Korea’s military readiness remains within historical norms and does not exist more evidence to suggest significant changes in defensive attitudes or changes in national level leadership. “

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un was described on June 30, 2019. Reuters reports that China has sent a team to North Korea including medical experts to the country amid reports of poor health.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty Images

China has sent a delegation, including medical experts, to North Korea to determine the health of the leader whose final public appearance was confirmed on April 11, Reuters reported. Officials from Russia, China and also US President Donald Trump ignored reports that Kim was ill after a heart surgery reported on April 12.

There is still speculation about his health after he missed the April 15 Sun Day celebrations, commemorating his grandfather, North Korean founder Kim Il Sung. A few weeks later, Kim received a flower basket from the Russian embassy which marked the first anniversary of his historic visit to Russia, according to KCNA.

New cases of the corona virus have existed in the country from the end of March in three parts of the country, although the previous government claimed that no one was infected with the virus. North Korean officials have held lectures that educate people about the virus, according to Radio Free Asia. Meanwhile, North Korea is testing its latest weapon, firing what appears to be cruise missiles into the sea off the country’s east coast in a fifth round of tests since the beginning of this year.

In 2014, Kim disappeared more than a month before limping back into North Korean media. Known as a heavy smoker, and gained weight since he took power in 2011 after his father Kim Jong-Il died of a heart attack, there has been speculation about his health, especially considering his family has cardiovascular problems.

Reuters reported that a South Korean source said that Kim was still alive and would soon appear in public.

On Saturday, the Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on KPRA’s history and the role Kim Il-Sung played in establishing it when Korea came under Japanese colonial rule, according to Yonhap. Meanwhile Pyongyang’s spokesperson, Rodong Sinmun, stressed Kim Jong-un’s call to strengthen the country’s military strength and army support for his leadership.

U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo was asked about Kim’s condition on Fox News, and replied: “I don’t have anything I can share with you tonight, but Americans should know that we oversee the situation very sharply.”