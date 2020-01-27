Kim Jong Un’s aunt appears in public again for the first time in six years

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s aunt appeared in public again for the first time in about six years, the state media reported on Sunday. She suppressed rumors for years that she had been wiped out or executed by her nephew after helping him inherit power from his father.

According to a report by the Korean Central News Agency, Kim Kyong Hui’s name has been included in a list of senior North Korean officials who saw Kim Jong Un’s New Year festival performance in Pyongyang on Saturday.

North Korea’s main newspaper also published a photo showing Kim Kyong Hui sitting near Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju in the Samjiyon Theater.

Kim Kyong Hui, 73, was once an influential figure in North Korea as the only sister of the late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, the father of Kim Jong Un. At the beginning of her brother’s reign, she initially retired, and later Kim Kyong Hui often accompanied him on his inspection trips after suffering a stroke in 2008.

While she held many top positions, such as a four-star army general and a member of the powerful Politburo, she probably also played a key role in preparing Kim Jong Un as the next leader. Kim Jong Un finally took over after his father died of a heart attack in late 2011.

Kim Kyong Hui’s fate was in doubt after Kim Jong Un executed her husband and second Northern official, Jang Song Thaek, in December 2013 for treason and corruption. His death was reported from the north and remains the most significant in a series of executions or cleansings that Kim Jong Un has carried out to remove potential rivals and consolidate his power, according to external experts.

A few days after Jang’s execution, Kim Kyong Hui’s name was mentioned in a KCNA embassy as a member of a funeral committee for another high-ranking official. But she missed a state ceremony marking the second anniversary of Kim Jong Il’s death. Her name had never been mentioned in the North Korean state media until Sunday’s KCNA report.

Some North Korean surveillance groups in Seoul and foreign media speculated that Kim Jong Un had executed or cleaned his aunt, or died from health problems. External experts said Kim Kyong Hui had long suffered from liver and heart problems and high blood pressure.

It is extremely difficult to follow developments in North Korea, the most closed country in the world. Officials allegedly executed later appeared on state television in the north. Even the South Korean spy agency had a mixed record of what went beyond the border. However, she previously denied speculation about the possible execution of Kim Kyong Hui and said that she was under medical treatment.

South Korea’s private Sejong Institute analyst Cheong Seong-Chang said Kim Kyong Hui’s recurrence suggested that Kim Jong Un had tried to strengthen his ruling family’s unity while trying to consolidate his position with the United States in blocked nuclear negotiations ,

Cheong, however, predicted that Kim Kyong Hui is unlikely to regain her political influence since she now has no position in the Politburo that has already been filled with new figures.

Since Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of Kim Jong Un, founded the North Korean government in 1948, his family has worshiped the royal blood and made the Kims the subject of an intense cult of personality.