Kim Jong Un’s aunt, who was reported dead, surprisingly appears in public six years after her husband’s shocking execution

The once influential aunt of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared in public again for the first time in more than six years. State media reported on Sunday that she had been killed or committed suicide after the execution of her powerful husband Kim’s one-off number. Second

Kim Kyong Hui attended a concert with the North Korean leader, his wife, and other officials to celebrate New Year’s Day at the Samjiyon Theater in Pyongyang, the official North Korean news agency reported.

Kim Kyong Hui is the only daughter of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung and the widow of Kim Jong Un’s uncle and former right-hander Jang Song Thaek. The KCNA report published a picture of the aunt with glasses and a black traditional Korean hanbok sitting next to Kim Jong Un’s wife Ri Sol Ju.

It listed the name of Kim Kyong Hui next to No. 2 in the north, Choe Ryong Hae.

Jang, who was once de facto regent for Kim Jong Un after his father Kim Jong Il died suddenly in late 2011, was executed in December 2013 for treason.

Kim Kyong Hui had not been seen in public since then, leading to speculation that she too had been cleaned. A CNN report in May 2015, quoting a North Korean defector, says it was poisoned by order of Kim Jong Un. But less than a year later, her picture reappeared in the state media, suggesting that she hadn’t been cleaned. The following year, South Korea’s spy agency, the National Secret Service, informed Parliament that she was outside Pyongyang, where she is being treated for diabetes and other illnesses.

It is unclear what their return to the public means, but North Korea has undergone a major reshuffle of its leadership in recent weeks and removed its top diplomat and chief of defense in measures that, combined with an important keynote speech by President Kim Jong Un, are significant could have an impact on the country’s diplomatic stance after 18 months of nuclear talks with the United States

The north officially confirmed that on Friday he had appointed a sharp-tongued former army officer with little experience in foreign policy as his top diplomat. It was announced on Wednesday that an official who oversaw director Kim Jong Un’s pet projects was appointed the new defense minister of the nuclear weapons country.

Speculation whirled about the promotions after the North announced a major reshuffle of the leadership during a four-day plenary session of the ruling party’s central committee late last year.

In his keynote speech last month, Kim Jong Un expressed deep disappointment at the stalled nuclear negotiations with Washington and vowed to strengthen his nuclear arsenal to deter “gangster-style” US sanctions and pressure.

He also stated that his country was no longer bound by the self-imposed nuclear and intercontinental missile test moratorium, while warning of a “new strategic weapon” that he soon wanted to reveal to the world.

White House national security advisor Robert O’Brien said in an interview earlier this month that the United States had tried to contact North Korea to resume the deadlocked nuclear talks. But senior North Korean officials have warned that the country will not return to talks until Washington fully accepts its opaque demands.