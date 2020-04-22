Kim Jong-Un’s health evaluation raises the question of future nuclear weapons

The first crackdown began after the North American massacre and ended on April 15 without Kim, an independent.Reports of leadership on the Korean side of Kim Jong- It is the health that brings into question the future of the country’s weapons in need of an event leader. (AP / AAP)

Then Daily NK, a South Korean-based online bookstore, announced that Kim had undergone a cardiovascular system surgery on April 12 and had been hospitalized. a villa in Hyangsan Center.

Reports have reiterated the idea of ​​security and the question of whether Korea’s warlords will be involved in the development of a new leadership style, which may be alarming in Washington, Seoul and Beijing.

Most countries refer to what Vipin Narang, the political science major at MIT and professor of arms and design, calls a “Goldilocks position on their nuclear weapons.”

“People want the public and others to know enough. They want to know about the possibility, but it’s kind of opaque about the processes and the real line of movement. it will increase the risk, “he said.

Little is known about the size of Pyongyang’s weapons, how reliable they are, if the planes and submarines can succeed with them or how Kim will keep their command with increasing accuracy. (AP / AAP)

North Korea’s weapons are hidden throughout the country.

Little is known about the size of Pyongyang, how reliable they are, if the planes and submarines can succeed with them or how Kim will manage their orders and increase their efficiency .

Data experts in Pyongyang point out that many battlefields are about the size of radios compared to its nuclear weapons, but it’s unclear.

“We do not know how much they served their weapons during the peace process,” Narang said.

Kim Jong Un watches the Army’s military launch of a gathering of Korean people, with soldiers appearing with open eyes. (AP / AAP)

While North Korea is in the process of warring with the South and the United States, many of Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons remain or remain “in the final stages of preparation,” Narang said.

But Narang said he does not worry about the security of North Korea’s civilian weapons in the wake of Kim’s death due to natural causes.

Kim, for the most part, is not a healthy person. He was very depressed, under pressure and was declared a heavy drinker at meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Narang said, “but you are a young person, a rabid virus, a gout, or some kind of a doctor. They think this tradition has contributed to his health. the best thing is, they may have thought about the importance of success. ”

Korean photographer Kim Jong Un captures a photo session at a rally in Vladivostok, Russia. (AP)

Although the survivor did not expect Kim to kick the door of death, when combined with his mistrust he will remind the judges and the wise future. from the South that they should think about a big, uncomfortable question:

How accurate is a guide in the vicinity of a demigod arm resting on the reins, whether undergoing anesthesia for a drug or dying?

There is little truth – if any – outside the country to know for sure.

But the comments would have serious consequences for officials from Beijing to Seoul in Washington, as they have to wonder if Kim’s departure from a major power in a government has improved favorably. nuclear war, and intercontinental-advanced ballistic missiles to rescue them.