Kim Jong-un’s health status: What happens if a North Korean dictator dies?

Speculation is growing about Kim Jong-un’s fate. If he dies, here’s what’s likely to happen next.

Speculation about Kim Jong-un’s health is growing after reports he had undergone previous surgery.

The rumors were first reported by CNN after the 36-year-old North Korean dictator missed the celebration of his grandfather’s birthday on April 15. He was seen four days before that at a government meeting.

We do not know yet whether these reports are credible. Kim keeps tight control over information coming in and out of the hermitage nation, and any absence from official state media often leads to speculation about his health.

Monitors in South Korea have so far failed to confirm whether his health is at risk.

But if the rumors are true, what will it mean for the people of North Korea, as well as for neighboring China and the United States?

DOES IT HAPPEN IF KIM JONG-ONE DIES?

The US government has contact plans in case a North Korean dictator dies after reports that his health is at risk.

Sources discussed the plans but urged caution about the accuracy of the reports, which claimed that Kim was in poor shape after a cardiovascular procedure, according to the New York Post.

Those plans include the possibility of a large-scale humanitarian crisis in the hermit nation as a hunger, according to the report.

One official described a scenario in North Korea that could include millions of people facing hunger and mass exodus of North Korean refugees to China.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday that the South government had seen no unusual signs suggesting North Korean leader Kim was ill. Photo / AP

News reports told Fox News that part of the plan is to rely on neighboring China to handle and help manage the situation in North Korea because of logistical challenges that the United States will face to provide humanitarian assistance halfway around the globe.

Although North Korea has no clear idea who will eventually succeed Kim, some experts believe his sister, Kim Yo Jong, would step in as chief nominee, according to the Sun in Britain.

The ambitious 31-year-old Kim is the only major figure in the North Korean regime after her brother, and is regarded as a key to keeping the Kim dynasty in power.

A less likely candidate is their older brother Kim Jong-chul, who may eventually choose to step out of the shadows.

His father overlooked him because he was reportedly not politically wise or strong enough to oppose his enemies.

The 38-year-old was the third of Kim Jong-il’s five children, but was never seen as a likely ruler because of his “gentle personality” and love of Eric Clapton.

Another candidate is the current No. 2 leader, Choe Ryong-hae – who has become his “go to” man in recent years.

He did not receive particular public attention until Jong-Il’s death, but at that time was a key asset in securing Kim Jong-un’s leadership.

Others have told Fox that North Korea can be ruled by the collective leadership of party elites, similar to the Soviet Union after the iron rule of Joseph Stalin.

DOES KIM’S DISEASE CONFIRM?

The Daily NK, a Seoul news website run mostly by North Korean abusers, reported that Kim was recovering from his surgery on April 12 at a hamlet on the east coast, in a report based on a single source.

CNN also reported on his alleged ill health, saying Kim was sick from heavy smoking, obesity and overwork.

But South Korea’s news agency said Tuesday that the South government had seen no unusual signs suggesting North Korean leader Kim was ill.

Presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok said that nothing unusual had been observed in the north.

“There is nothing we can confirm about President Kim’s alleged health problem,” Kang said.

A senior presidential official said the chief resides in a provincial area with close aides.

“No unusual signs have been found that can support the alleged health problem,” the official said.

“The North Korean Labor Party, the military, the cabinet show no special moves, such as emergency alert.”

Speculation about Kim has grown since he skipped an annual visit to the Kumsusana Palace of the Sun for the 108th birthday of his late grandfather, state founder Kim Il-sung, last Wednesday.

The talks between President Trump and Kim about North Korea’s nuclear program have stopped since the couple met in June 2019 in the DMZ split of the two Koreas.

The US government has plans for a contingency to take place if North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un dies after reports that his health is in serious condition. Photo / AP

On Tuesday, U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien told reporters at the White House that the administration is “watching reports closely.”

“We are monitoring these reports very closely and as you know, North Korea is a very closed society, there is no free press there, they are at odds with the information they give on many things, including Kim Jong-un’s health. , “O’Brien said, adding that the U.S. intelligence community and Department of Defense are looking into the situation.

