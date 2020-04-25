(Bloomberg) – A satellite image of a parked car shows Kim Kimongong sitting on a dock on the North Korean coast this week as rumors circulate about the president’s health, according to a team of activists 38 eye.

China has dispatched a team of health experts to the neighboring country to consult with Kim, the Reuters news agency quoted three sources as saying. Kim has been out of the public eye for a few weeks, and is reported to be in critical condition after surgery.

US officials said on Monday they were informed of Kim’s condition after surgery, though they are not sure of his current health. President Donald Trump on Thursday cast doubt on CNN’s report that the North Korean leader is ill. Officials with the National Security Council at the White House declined to comment Saturday.

Kim has no clue about his birthday celebrations on April 15th and founder of the state Kim Il Sung. He has not been seen since a political rally on April 11, where rumors have been circulating about his condition. The Central Korean news agency reported that Kim sent a message Wednesday to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Such letters are reported frequently.

A senior official of the Communist Party of China – which deals with North Korea’s relations – left Beijing on Thursday, Reuters said, saying he could not determine what the trip was. instantly about Kim’s health. The North Korean president’s health care is one of the most secure in the secluded state, which only a few people know.

The leader of the Korea Friendship Association, a group that claims to have received factual information from North Korea, on Saturday said they disagreed with reports that Kim, 36, was ill. “The details of Marshal Kim Jong Un’s serious illness are untrue and harmful,” Alejandro Cao de Benos said in a tweet.

Cao, who was featured in the reality program The Propaganda Game, did not say where he obtained the information and declined to comment further when contacted by Bloomberg.

Analysts at 38 North, a website designed for North Korea research, said Kim’s train may have been parked at a train station providing personal services in Wonsan since at least April 21. Wonsan is and 230 miles (143 miles) from Pyongyang.

Analysts say the ship arrived sometime before April 21 and is still on April 23, when it looks like a departure point, analysts say. “There is no confirmation when the escalation is possible.”

The presence of the train did not confirm Kim’s whereabouts or any indication of his health, they added.

– With assistance from Jihye Lee.

