[kim-jung-hyun-discusses-the-destiny-of-his-character-in-tvn’s-“crash-landing-on-you”]

Kim Jung Hyun a short while ago sat down for an job interview to go over what happened to his character at the close of tvN’s strike drama “Crash Landing on You.”

“Crash Landing on You” told the tale of Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin), a rich South Korean heiress who is pressured to make an unexpected emergency landing in North Korea in the course of a paragliding trip thanks to unforeseen substantial winds. There, she meets North Korean officer Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin), who falls in love with her when hiding her and hoping to shield her. Kim Jung Hyun played the job of Goo Seung Jun, a businessman and con artist with a British nationality who had sympathy for Yoon Se Ri and appreciate for Search engine optimisation Dan (Search engine optimization Ji Hye).

He began by stating, “The drama ended with so a great deal adore being supplied to it. I assume we ended up in a position to express our hearts to all the several persons who watched, and I locate that so meaningful. The wrap party was excellent, and I have been so content.”

Kim Jung Hyun shared that at the wrap occasion, screenwriter Park Ji Eun arrived up to him and thanked him for performing so properly in the drama. “She mentioned, ‘Everyone’s heading insane around Seung Jun dying. I experience like my life is in threat.’” Nevertheless it had a risky go, it had been a single that remaining a long lasting perception on viewers as Goo Seung Jun was shot and gave his everyday living trying to help you save Search engine optimisation Dan.

Kim Jung Hun stated, “To be honest, even up until when I been given the script for episode 15, I didn’t know that my character would be dying. I was shot at the end of that episode so I requested director Lee Jung Hyo if I was dying and he claimed, ‘I really don’t know, but I don’t assume so? Items have only just begun for your character, I’m sure you will are living.’ But then I browse the script for episode 16, and I died. I saved examining until the epilogue hoping that my character would survive, but I was however useless.”

He extra, “Though, as an actor, it would be improved for me if I’m ready to movie additional scenes, I was in a position to come to feel that Seung Jun was loved by the viewers. I know that there are some viewers who feel that Goo Seung Jun is alive and very well someplace. I believe if that’s what people want to consider, then he could be fortunately dwelling in peace someplace. If supplied home for interpretation, I feel he could be alive.”

Kim Jung Hyun expressed that he was happy about leaving these a big impact on viewers with his character’s dying. He said, “When we went to the wrap occasion following we concluded filming the previous episode, every person was chatting about how it was a shame that my character died. To have men and women thinking about and feeling undesirable for my character is anything I’m very grateful for as an actor. I’m grateful and content. If you imagine about it in a distinct way, I marvel if Seung Jun could have experienced a pleased ending that was as delighted as Se Ri and Jung Hyuk’s, and I believe in that element, it’s possible it was the greatest decision for him to die when he did.”

Other than his demise scene, Kim Jung Hyun has had several unforgettable scenes in the drama, some of which together with when he ripped a airplane ticket with his mouth and when he utilized a rifle. Kim Jung Hyun mentioned, “In the script, it claimed to just rip the ticket but I arrived up with the plan to rip it with my mouth. I feel it arrived out effectively because the digicam director is so talented. My mom really likes that scene.” He also shared that his friends generally chat about the ticket and gun taking pictures scenes and included, “I really feel like the scenes came out significantly much better than I could have hoped for with more emotions. I expended a great deal of time filming the gun taking pictures scenes, and I think it was truly worth it.”

Last but not least, Kim Jung Hyun mentioned that he had grow to be energized by “Crash Landing on You.” He mentioned, “Being equipped to be a portion of such a terrific job would make me sense like I have a medal I can use with pleasure just about every working day. Quite a few men and women watched in excess of me through this drama and I was equipped to share a heat but intense story. I believe, no make any difference what project I return with next, I will do my very best to decide on one that delivers a message to viewers.” He promised to shorten his time among assignments, and soon after a quick break, he will be on the lookout into delivers for his future perform.

“Crash Landing on You” finished on February 16, placing a new report for the highest viewership scores in tvN history, scoring an regular nationwide ranking of 21.683 percent and a peaking in true-time ratings at 24.one per cent.

Supply (one)