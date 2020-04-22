Kim Jung Hyun Shows Love for a Project + Shows Thoughts on Things to Do

Kim Jung Hyun opened up about her thoughts on acting in an interview for Arena fashion magazine.

On April 21, Arena released the image with an actor exuding charisma in an outfit that highlights a variety of charms.

In an interview related, Kim Jung Hyun admitted, “Acting makes me a better person.”

Kim Jung Hyun emphasized the importance of filling ourselves. She said, “I think it is important when acting for someone else and then the response. Why I became an actor. Life used to make me useful.” Then he adds, “I think about my life can affect other people and what they are able to give the specimen . “

In high school, Kim Jung Hyun created a theater group, and as she participated she began to dream about acting. She shared, “I even wrote my own script and played it. It was a story about my mother. It was the first time I had spent so much time writing.”

When asked what he wanted to do now, he replied, “The play continues from the beginning to the end with the collaboration and now there is no camera, you can only tell (the story) through action.

Currently, Jung Hyun is chatting with a new drama star with Shin Hye Sun.

