Kim Jung Hyun Talks About Heated Reaction To His “Crash Landing On You” Character’s Fate

In a current interview and pictorial for Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Kim Jung Hyun shared his thoughts on the huge popularity of his character from “Crash Landing on You.”

The actor starred in the hit tvN drama as Goo Seung Joon, a beloved character who—to the shock and dismay of numerous viewers—met his demise at the close of the story.

The title “Goo Seung Joon” went on to development at No. 1 in Korea’s realtime look for rankings, an unanticipated event that Kim Jung Hyun explained as both of those stunning and incredibly rewarding.

Describing his reaction to observing his character trending at No. 1, Kim Jung Hyun remarked, “I was shocked. Of training course, it’s wonderful to see my identify becoming searched, but as an actor, I was also definitely proud to see a character of mine obtain so significantly desire.”

He went on to expose that even his friends experienced gotten psychological about the tragic fate of his character. “My buddies called me to check with for the writer’s phone amount,” he explained with a giggle. “They claimed that they had to request her why she killed me [in the drama].”

Kim Jung Hyun also expressed a particular fondness and admiration for his character, commenting, “Although he appears like the most immature character, I in fact observed Goo Seung Joon as experienced. As a substitute of collapsing below his individual sadness, he’s somebody who cheerfully goes about his existence in a balanced way.”

When questioned to title a minute in which he seasoned the level of popularity of his drama firsthand, the actor recalled, “Once, I went to a cafe, and some more mature women asked me when I experienced occur down from North Korea. So I advised them I’d just built my way down.”

Lastly, Kim Jung Hyun declared that he was hoping to enjoy a prolonged and satisfying performing occupation in the future. In terms of his upcoming task, he shared, “I want to do something, whatever it is, irrespective of style or character.”

“I look at acting a form of dialogue,” he went on to explain. “I really feel starved for new acting tasks. If feasible, I’d like to converse with folks for a lengthy time through diverse roles.”

