kim-jung-hyun-talks-about-how-“crash-landing-on-you”-was-a-turning-place-in-his-everyday-living

In an interview with Athletics DongA, actor Kim Jung Hyun talked about tvN’s “Crash Landing on You” and what the drama suggests to him.

He explained the drama as a “turning stage,” and mentioned thanks to the drama, he was ready to get previous a 17-thirty day period interval where he was physically and mentally unwell and not able to adore himself.

The actor spoke about the controversy in 2018 when he was criticized for his behavior at the push conference for MBC’s “Time.” He later still left the drama early thanks to an feeding on ailment.

Kim Jung Hyun explained, “It was a time when I had been berating myself as both of those a particular person and an actor. I was obtaining a genuinely tricky time then, to the point wherever I imagined, ‘Why am I residing?’ Each instant was like I was standing at the edge of a cliff. One day, I suddenly realized that I was staying way too hard on myself. I felt that because I wasn’t able to stay nicely at the second, I would go on to really feel like I was at the edge of a cliff in the long term. After I recognized that, I attempted to focus on the current and the people today all-around me now.”

The actor claimed “Crash Landing on You” was a drama that aided him uncover hope. “What I’m most thankful for is that I figured out that I’m another person who can be cherished as nicely. I regained a great deal of self esteem. PD Lee Jung Hyo just explained to me, ‘Let’s have enjoyment,’ and that gave me a good deal of energy. I’ve in no way been contacted so significantly from friends’ mothers and fathers asking me to appear over for evening meal.”

The actor’s goal this 12 months is to review English. He mentioned, “One day, I will be able to relay the electricity that I really feel when observing movies to people from international locations all around the entire world.”

“I want to strengthen my English outside of just conversational capabilities to staying capable to act in English.” Laughing, he extra, “Actor Park Myung Hoon, who appeared in ‘Parasite,’ told me to prepare in advance.”

