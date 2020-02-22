[kim-jung-hyun-talks-about-hyun-bin-+-son-ye-jin’s-courting-rumors-and-chemistry-in-“crash-landing-on-you”]

Kim Jung Hyun has shared his views on the on-screen chemistry in between his “Crash Landing on You” co-stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin!

The two actors, who earlier starred jointly in the movie “The Negotiation,” were being swept up in courting rumors numerous periods last year—and Hyun Bin’s company just lately denied rumors of their romantic involvement a third time, right after a supporter prompt that the two appeared to be holding arms in behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of “Crash Landing on You.”

In an job interview with Korean information outlet Segye Ilbo, Kim Jung Hyun praised the professionalism of his two co-stars, explaining that their rigorous romantic chemistry in the drama—which has led to legions of admirers hoping that life will imitate art—was the merchandise of their acting expertise.

“When they were being rehearsing, there weren’t any of the rosy, romantic vibes that the media talked about in articles [about their dating rumors],” he shared. “But as before long as the cameras started rolling, they would gaze at each individual other lovingly, with honey dripping from their eyes. When I observed that, I believed they were genuinely great.”

“It designed me feel that I was doing the job together with seriously awesome senior actors,” he ongoing. “They were interesting to the extent that I assumed, ‘This should be what a real expert appears like.’”

Kim Jung Hyun went on to enthuse, “Both Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin search truly neat when they are performing. They ended up quite energetic in terms of coming up with suggestions, and they spoke everything that was on their thoughts. Even though I was standing beside them as a junior actor, they dealt with me as a identical-amount colleague. They designed it possible for me to act easily.”

The actor also spoke really of his co-star Seo Ji Hye, commenting, “Seo Ji Hye helped me a great deal so that I could act act easily. When I very first noticed her, I thought that she appeared extremely cold and untalkative, but she was so wonderful to me that it designed it easy for me to prepare for my scenes.”

“During rehearsals, she would share her views with me, and she was also great at listening to my very own thoughts,” he recalled. “So there weren’t any troubles in working collectively on scenes.”

“Crash Landing on You” aired its ultimate episode on February 16, setting a new report for the highest viewership scores in tvN record.

